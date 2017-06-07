Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2017) - Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (CSE: ATT) (OTCQB: ATTBF) (the "Company" or "Abattis") is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Abenante and Peter Gordon to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Abenante is the President and CEO of Abattis and its subsidiaries. He is a seasoned executive who has served as a board member and executive officer of several public and private companies. Mr. Abenante's experience spans across several industries, including energy, mining, finance, technology and nutraceuticals in several global public markets. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA). More information on Mr. Abenante's background is discussed in the Company's news release dated April 10, 2017.

Mr. Gordon, who has acted as a consultant for Abattis in the past, has enjoyed a distinguished career, assisting companies in navigating through licensing processes, urban development and resource and commodity rights applications at all levels of government, from municipal to federal. In addition to owning licensed pharmacies, Mr. Gordon has also served as a board member of the Squamish Hospital Foundation and the Guissippe Garibaldi Foundation, and has served as a school board trustee.

"I am very pleased that the Company is able to attract individuals such as Peter Gordon to serve and assist us in realizing our vision and achieving our goals. He can bring a wide range of skills and crucial experience with companies from various sectors to Abattis," said Mr. Abenante. "I am honored to be serving on the Board of Abattis alongside the other distinguished members, and we will continue to work to drive shareholder value."

Mr. Abenante and Mr. Gordon replaced Guy Dancosse and Doug Sorocco. Mr. Dancosse and Mr. Sorocco were long serving members of the Board who have moved on to focus more attention on other ventures.

Mr. Abenante comments, "On behalf of the Board and the management of Abattis, I would like to extend our gratitude for the contributions and efforts of Mr. Dancosse and Mr. Sorocco. We wish them the very best with their endeavors. I am pleased that they have agreed to continue on in an advisory capacity, as their valuable contributions continue to be an asset to Abattis."

At the Company's AGM held on May 29, 2017, the new slate of directors was elected and Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP were appointed as auditors for the ensuing year.

Abattis continues to execute on bringing samples to the Northern Vine laboratory for testing. The Company also continues to develop its sales channels for functional foods and nutraceutical products in North America and Asia. Management will update shareholders of key developments in each of the business units of Abattis in the coming weeks.

About Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.

Abattis is a life sciences and biotechnology company which aggregates, integrates, and invests in cannabis technologies and biotechnology services for the legal cannabis industry developing in Canada. The Company has successfully developed and licensed natural health products, medicines, extractions, and ingredients for the biologics, nutraceutical, bioceutical, and cosmetic markets. The Company is also seeking to acquire exclusive intellectual property rights to agricultural technologies to be employed in extraction and processing of botanical ingredients and compounds. The Company follows strict standard operating protocols, and adheres to the applicable laws of Canada and foreign jurisdictions.

About Northern Vine Canada Inc.

Northern Vine Labs™ is licensed by Health Canada (Dealers License) for the possession of Cannabis and related active ingredients, as well as the production of extracts for the purpose of analysis. Northern Vine Labs™ product certification and quality assurances programs incorporate global best practices and procedures for application in the legal Canadian cannabis market.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

ABATTIS BIOCEUTICALS CORP,

"Rob Abenante"

Robert Abenante, President & CEO

For more information, please visit the Company's website at: www.abattis.com or www.northernvinelabs.com.

For inquiries, please contact the Company at (604) 336-0881 or at news@abattis.com.

