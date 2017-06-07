The maintenance window for External Test System 1 will be used tomorrow the 8th of June.
Maintenance window
The maintenance window will run from 06:00 CET to 12:00 CET. During this time External Test System 1 will not be available for testing.
Updates
A new IT-Notice will be sent once maintenance has been completed
Contact
If you have any questions in regards to this IT-Notice please contact us.
Best Regards
Tech Support Global Market Operations
Group: + 46 8 405 6750
technicalsupport@nasdaq.com http://business.nasdaq.com/
Maintenance window
The maintenance window will run from 06:00 CET to 12:00 CET. During this time External Test System 1 will not be available for testing.
Updates
A new IT-Notice will be sent once maintenance has been completed
Contact
If you have any questions in regards to this IT-Notice please contact us.
Best Regards
Tech Support Global Market Operations
Group: + 46 8 405 6750
technicalsupport@nasdaq.com http://business.nasdaq.com/