On June 8th 2017, Biotherm Water Lovers Celebrates World Oceans Day and Launches its First Eco-Designed Waterlover Sun Milk, More Respectful of Aquatic Life

PARIS, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Biotherm Water Lovers, the water protection program created by world-leading skincare brand Biotherm, joins in the global ocean celebration on June 8th and introduces it first eco-designed Waterlover Sun Milk, Biotherm's first eco-designed sun care range respectful of aquatic life.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8116351-biotherm-water-lovers-world-oceans-day/

This summer, Biotherm will sponsor a new mission to document and raise awareness around the importance of marine protected areas with a focus on the ancient seagrass meadows surrounding the Balearic Islands of Formentera and Mallorca alongside Mission Blue Expedition Team.

ABOUT 7 YEARS, 200 TRIALS, 20 RESEARCHERS AND THE SCREENING OF 150 RAW MATERIALS: BIOTHERM'S NEW WATERLOVER SUN MILK

In honor of its water heritage, Biotherm supports ocean protection on a global scale through its water Lovers program, launched in 2012. Together with funding ocean campaigns, for the past five years, Biotherm has been working to reduce the impact of rinse-off products on the water environment, removing all plastic micro-beads from all its formulas. Focusing on packaging and formula, Biotherm is creating the next generation of products with improved environmental profiles - increased biodegradability and a reduced water footprint.

Summer 2017 marks the next step in this progress with the development of a new eco-tested formula and eco-designed product, in sun protection that took about 7 years of development, up to 200 trials, 20 researchers involved and 150 raw materials screened. Waterlover Sun Milk, Biotherm's first eco-designed sun care range (SPF 15, SPF 30, SPF 50) with 96% biodegradable base formula[1] for a lower impact on the water environment is a huge step in the cosmetics industry. "Our ambition was to create a sun milk with the least possible impact on aquatic life, proposing effective protection and meeting consumers' expectations and needs when it comes to application and sensorial experience. Now you can protect what your love: your skin, your family's skin and the ocean" explains Caroline Negre, Biotherm Scientific Director.

OUR OCEAN, OUR FUTURE, OUR COMMITMENTS: BIOTHERM AND MISSION BLUE NEW PROJECT

Since 2012, Biotherm Water Lovers has been a partner of the international ocean campaign Mission Blue, founded by Dr. Sylvia Earle.This global initiative seeks to inspire public support for a global network of marine protected areas named Hope Spots. Making these areas off-limits helps maintain biodiversity, provides a carbon sink, generates oxygen, preserves critical habitats and allows low-impact activities like ecotourism to thrive. The Biotherm Water Lovers has donated more than 700,000 euros towards furthering the protection of 6 Mission Blue Hope Spots.

For World Oceans Day 2017, Biotherm Water Lovers supports Mission Blue and will sponsor a new mission to survey the seagrass beds, turtle nesting areas and effects of micro-plastics around the island of Formentera during the summer of 2017. Dr. Sylvia Earle will lead the expedition alongside her Mission Blue Expedition Team and a group of scientists from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and local institutions. As Formentera's ancient seagrass meadows are under threat from anchoring motor yachts, a key goal of this expedition will be to work with local partners to address these impacts and bring greater public awareness through a social media campaign. The expedition team will shoot a short film and still images to be shared on social media, the http://www.missionblue.org website and National Geographic's ocean views blog.

United in this Mission Blue, Biotherm Water Lovers World Oceans Day 2017 campaign aims as much as possible to alert the world to the threats facing the unique ocean ecosystem around the Baleares Hope Spot.

1. 96% for the formula without filters according to the OECD 301 test



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/520144/Biotherm_Water_Lovers.jpg )

Video:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8116351-biotherm-water-lovers-world-oceans-day/