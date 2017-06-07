A.M. Best has appointed John Bromfield as independent Non-Executive Director to the Board of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region subsidiary, A.M. Best Europe Rating Services Ltd. (AMBERS). The new appointment is with effect from 6 June 2017.

Commenting on the appointment, Larry Mayewski, President and Chairman, A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc., and Chairman of AMBERS said: "The appointment of Mr. Bromfield as Non-Executive Director to the Board of AMBERS represents another important step in the development and growth of our business across the EMEA region. Mr. Bromfield has extensive experience of the insurance industry and broader financial services sector, with a career based around building and leading teams, risk management, regulatory issues and strategy."

Qualifying as an accountant with PwC, Mr. Bromfield became a partner with the firm in 1988 and between 1994 and 2004 was global leader of PwC's risk management practice. In 2004, he became client service partner at PwC and also led the company's Solvency II practice for three years before retiring from PwC in 2013.

