Testofen is Now a Proud Supporter of Vitamin Angels

Vitamin Angels is a Non-Profit Organization that Helps to Fight Malnutrition in At-Risk Populations by Providing Essential Vitamins

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2017 / Testofen (R) Manufacturer, Gencor Pacific is proud to announce that they are now supporting Vitamin Angels. Gencor has worked with Vitamin Angels to open an Indian non-profit called OPEN (Operation Essential Nutrients).

For more information about Testofen's support of Vitamin Angels, as well as learn more about the work that the non-profit organization does to help mothers and young children, please check out https://testofen.wordpress.com/2017/05/16/testofen-supports-vitamin-angels/.





As a spokesperson for Testofen noted, Vitamin Angels is a non-profit whose mission is to fight malnutrition in at-risk populations by providing lifesaving vitamins to mothers and children under the age of 5. According to Vitamin Angels, malnutrition is the number one cause of preventable childhood deaths. Vitamin Angels provides essential vitamins including Prenatal Vitamins and Vitamin A to these at-risk populations. They also work to promote breastfeeding practices and provide deworming to these populations.

In 2016, the spokesperson noted, Vitamin Angels provided vital nutrients to over 51,000,000 children and mothers in over 57 countries, including the United States. Thanks to their work, Vitamin Angels has helped to reduce preventable illness, blindness and death.

"Gencor Pacific values Vitamin Angels' role in promoting health and wellness in at-risk populations, that is why supporting Vitamin Angels was an easy decision," the spokesperson noted, adding that everyone at Gencor Pacific and Testofen is devoted to finding ways to give back and support worthy causes.

About Vitamin Angels:

Vitamin Angels works to provide essential nutrients for at-risk populations. Learn more about Vitamin Angels by visiting their website, www.vitaminangels.org.

