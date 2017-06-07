SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Uniquify, a leading system-on-chip (SoC) fabless manufacturer and DDR memory system intellectual property (IP) provider, today announced that its LPDDR4 Super Combo IP for the 28-nanometer (nm) low-power semiconductor process node is in volume production.

The patented silicon-proven IP breaks the performance barrier by delivering up to 3200 Megabits per second (Mbps) per pin performance for mobile LPDDR4 DRAM. It is the industry's first IP solution to achieve multi-GHz performance in the 28nm node, while a flexible configuration supports other DDR combinations, such as DDR3/4 and LPDDR2/3.

Uniquify's Super Combo DDR IP subsystem includes controller, PHY and I/O components. In addition to meeting the highest memory bandwidth requirements, its capabilities offer SoC developers the lowest-power footprint for optimal power and maximum performance.

"Reliability is critical to DDR subsystems," notes Josh Lee, president and chief executive officer of Uniquify. "We refer to our portfolio of DDR and LPDDR memory IP as the Super Combo because it sets a new benchmark in performance and a low-power footprint. It is also fast, production-proven and reliable, all characteristics chip designers use in their evaluations."

Lee discusses the LPDDR4 Super Combo IP in more detail in a two-minute YouTube video.

Uniquify at Design Automation Conference

Uniquify will demonstrate its latest LPDDR4 memory IP in Booth #521 at the Design Automation Conference (DAC) June 19-21 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Austin Convention Center.

The LPDDR4 memory IP presentation will feature Uniquify's innovative self-calibrating logic (SCL) and adaptive bit calibration logic (ABC) that measure timing windows and automatically adjust them to compensate for static and dynamic variation in the subsystem.

A DDR memory system design expert will be available to answer questions from SoC and memory interface designers about lowering power and achieving better performance, area and reliability in memory subsystem design.

To schedule an appointment, contact Peter Robison, vice president of worldwide sales. He can be reached at this email link. More information can be found on the Uniquify website.

"Stars of IP" Sponsors include Uniquify

Uniquify once again will sponsor the "Stars of IP" party held Tuesday, June 20, starting at 7 p.m. at Speakeasy. This private and invitation-only semiconductor IP social event includes hosted bar, food, entertainment and an opportunity to network.

A small number of tickets are available at the Uniquify Booth #521.

About Uniquify

Uniquify, a system-on-chip (SoC) fabless product company, offers design expertise, integration and manufacturing services to leading semiconductor and system companies worldwide in silicon processes down to 14nm and a portfolio of market-leading DDR memory IP. Uniquify's "ideas2silicon" services range from design specification from front-end through physical design, and delivery of manufactured, packaged and tested chips. Uniquify's adaptive DDR IP offers the highest performance with lowest power, smallest area and best system reliability -- a result of its patented self-calibrating technology. Uniquify's headquarters and primary design center is in San Jose, Calif., with additional design and technical support teams in China, India, Japan, Korea and Vietnam. For more information, visit www.uniquify.com.

Engage with Uniquify at:

Website: www.uniquify.com

Twitter: @uniquify

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/uniquify-inc

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/uniquifyinc

ideas2silicon is a trademark of Uniquify. Uniquify acknowledges trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products and services.

For more information, contact:

Graham Bell

Uniquify

(408) 772-2128

Email Contact



Nanette Collins

Public Relations for Uniquify

(617) 437-1822

Email Contact



