SEATTL, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Socrata announced today that their cloud-based Government Data Platform has received a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authority to Operate (ATO). The FedRAMP authorization for Socrata is sponsored by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Socrata has launched a new offering, Socrata for Federal Government. Specifically designed for data-intensive federal programs, the new FedRAMP-authorized data platform provides agencies with an enterprise-ready environment to securely collect, manage, analyze and disseminate troves of data, internally and externally, to support the design and delivery of mission-critical programs.

"By meeting the FedRAMP certification requirements, agencies can adopt and use Socrata to share data inside their agencies or with the public," said Tony Summerlin, Senior Advisor to the FCC. "The ability to use secure, effective cloud technology quickly is key to moving federal agencies to the cloud. Socrata demonstrated the discipline to deliver securely and as a cloud-native company they understood how to do it quickly."

Previously saddled with fragmented, disparate, and expensive-to-maintain legacy data infrastructure, federal agencies' ability to harness data to improve internal visibility, collaboration, smart decision-making, and communication was severely constrained. This radical improvement in managing the flow of data and information at scale, both increases the return on investment in vital data and the return on mission for critical government programs in areas as diverse as access to healthcare, science and technology research, law enforcement response, and smart city infrastructure. Over time this will fundamentally shift the speed and economics of managing government data and data-driven government programs by up to 69% decrease in total-cost-of-ownership and a four times decrease in time to results.

"Socrata has sharply focused on data-enabled innovation in government for over eight years. We have always believed that in order for government programs to succeed in the digital age, we need to make it our mission to dramatically improve the flow of data and empower those who are most able to affect outcomes to use the data as easily as they can send an email. This new milestone brings new levels of security and peace of mind to our customers who love Socrata for the speed, versatility and cost advantages that it gives them to stand up and sustainably grow effective data programs," said Kevin Merritt, Socrata Founder and CEO. "This exciting FedRAMP authorization further highlights our commitment."

Socrata has invested heavily in information security and privacy programs to meet the strictest availability, confidentiality, and integrity requirements. With a dedicated team of security analysts continually monitoring for vulnerabilities and attacks, all customers, including state and local governments, benefit from these increased security measures. Their sponsor, the FCC, uses Socrata to gain insights from the data that is being surfaced from multiple SaaS and custom built platforms. With Socrata, the FCC hosts consumer complaint, broadband survey, licensing data to the public, and dashboards for internal tracking. Now, with FedRAMP, they will be able to broaden their programs to include data that is commonly classified as too sensitive for other vendors, including PII or ePHI. This broadens the potential uses for the Socrata platform, in all levels of government, to help tackle some of the hardest problems stakeholders struggle with including criminal justice integration, healthcare analytics, and other vital but sensitive workloads.

Socrata is the market leader in making existing government data discoverable, usable, and actionable for government workers and the people they serve. Socrata provides a data-as-a-service data platform and cloud applications exclusively for city, county, state, and federal government organizations. Socrata delivers unprecedented, data-driven innovation and cost-savings by bringing together disparate systems and leveraging the cloud to dramatically enhance the effectiveness of government programs, to improve quality of life for residents, positively impact local economies, and achieve excellence in government operations. Socrata solutions are designed and developed to meet strict government standards. The technology is optimized on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector cloud and delivered using the exclusive Socrata Blueprint Methodology.

Socrata's FedRAMP compliance information is available online at https://marketplace.fedramp.gov/index.html#/product/socrata-data-platform'sort=productName&productNameSearch=Socrata