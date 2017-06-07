FREMONT, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- More colors, greater flexibility, higher sensitivity, better affordability. Cytek Biosciences Inc. today announced the launch of its new Aurora advanced flow cytometry system, which features a unique combination of patent-pending, innovative technologies that take flow cytometry to the next level of performance and flexibility.

Aurora offers capabilities that go beyond flow cytometry systems that come with a much higher price tag, making it the embodiment of Cytek's mission to make massively multiparametric flow cytometry accessible to a larger number of researchers.

Cytek has been on the frontlines of the industry for decades, providing services and customization to keep cytometry systems tuned and running at high performance levels. The introduction of Aurora combines the company's vast pool of technical expertise with its profound market understanding to mark its full circle evolution from a service provider to a solution provider. "Cytek has evolved to address an unmet need," noted Dr. Wenbin Jiang, CEO of Cytek Biosciences. "Years of experience have revealed to us that the cytometry community has lacked a user-friendly and truly affordable hyper-parametric flow cytometer. Our technology allows us to provide an instrument that offers outstanding performance and unparalleled reagent flexibility when it comes to dye selection and multicolor panel design. With Aurora, more labs will have the ability to obtain deeper biological insights from a single sample. This will have a significant impact on research and clinical application fields such as immunology, oncology and systems biology."

Aurora enables a 20+ color capability, using three excitation lasers and 50 channels. An innovative system design, which includes excitation optics and compact semiconductor detector modules with high quantum efficiency, allows for the implementation of more detection channels per laser than conventional flow cytometry systems. Depending on the laser excitation wavelength, this permits detection of any fluorescence emission in the 400-900nm range without having to change optical filters. Aurora's optical design and unmixing algorithm combine to enable the use of a wide array of dyes, including those with highly overlapping spectra -- a feat not possible using conventional cytometry.

Aurora will be demonstrated at the industry's premier flow cytometry conference, CYTO 2017, in Boston from June 10-14 at booth #86. Aurora joins Cytek's existing lineup of flow cytometry solutions, all of which are backed by Cytek's comprehensive service plan offerings. Please visit www.cytekbio.com for more information.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek is a leading flow cytometry solution provider and provides compact, affordable instruments with high multiplexing capability and a wide range of services to support researchers and clinicians. Cytek Biosciences Inc. is the outcome of a merger between Cytek Development Inc., a leading pioneer in flow cytometry, and Cytoville Inc., a venture-capital-backed business focusing on advanced bio-medical instrument technology development. The company's headquarters are in Fremont, California with branch offices and distribution channels across the globe.

