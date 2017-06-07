ANN ARBOR, MI--(Marketwired - June 07, 2017) - Home Point Financial Corporation ("Home Point") today announced its executive team, having recently completed the acquisition of Stonegate Mortgage Corporation ("Stonegate Mortgage").

The Home Point executive team includes:

Willie Newman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Jim Smith, Chief Operating Officer

Howard Nathan, Chief Financial Officer

Matthew Goodman, Chief Administrative Officer

Brian Brizard, Chief Production Officer

Maria Fregosi, Chief Capital Markets Officer

Sheryl Johnson, Chief Legal Officer

Paul Orlando, Chief Information Officer

Kelly Henry, Chief Risk Officer

Former Stonegate Mortgage executives including Steve Landes, David Dill, Doug Gilmore, and David Kress have assumed senior leadership roles at Home Point as well.

"I am pleased to announce our expanded, enhanced executive team," said Willie Newman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The depth, experience and expertise of the team provides us with the leadership required to build an industry leader."

About Home Point Financial

Home Point Financial is a national multi-channel mortgage originator and servicer. With the goal of providing a superior customer experience, Home Point has an innovative approach to lending, focusing on speed, quality and consistency for customers and partners. Home Point's operating philosophy is defined by the simple but very impactful statement -- "We Care".

Located in Ann Arbor, MI, Home Point Financial is a subsidiary of Home Point Capital LP, a financial services holding company founded in 2014 and owned by members of management and by investment funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC. For further information about Home Point Financial, please visit www.homepointfinancial.com.

For inquiries, please contact:



Home Point Financial:

Matt Goodman

Email: Email contact

