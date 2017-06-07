Frost & Sullivan Commends Sonus Networks' Innovation-backed Growth in the Enterprise Session Border Controller Market

Recent Analysis of E-SBC Market Makes Sonus Clear Recipient of "2017 North American E-SBC Company of the Year" Award

SANTA CLARA, California, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the enterprise session border controller (E-SBC) industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Sonus Networks (Sonus) as the 2017 North American E-SBC Company of the Year. Sonus is regularly featured on the top five E-SBC leaderboard for its ability to anticipate and stay ahead of customer demands and technology trends. Sonus garnered 13% of the E-SBC market's revenue share in 2015, complementing its strong competitive position in the service provider SBC market, where it boasts a clientele of several large, influential carriers.

"Following its 2012 acquisition, Sonus consolidated the enterprise-focused network equipment technologies (NET) products under the common Sonus brand," said Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst Michael Brandenburg. "This enabled the company to extend its already-established brand equity into the E-SBC market, as well as encouraged service providers to promote Sonus' products among business customers."

While some vendors are reducing the number of E-SBC solutions they offer today, Sonus is working to increase customer deployment flexibility with the broadest portfolio of SBCs on the market. Sonus' most recent hardware addition, the SBC 5400, was purpose-built to meet the unique real-time communications challenges large enterprises face. The Sonus SBC 5400 is the industry's highest performing mid-range SBC with user-configurable port speeds from 2GB to 10GB for multi-media traffic. On the virtual front, Sonus recently added the SBC SWe Lite. This E-SBC, built for the small and medium-sized business (SMB) market, delivers a virtualized customer premises equipment (vCPE) option for interworking, security, and survivability for unified communications (UC) and SIP trunking. The unique power of Sonus' portfolio is that whether an SBC is deployed in a physical or virtual form factor, the tools to deploy, configure, and maintain the SBC remain consistent. This enables customers to maximize their training and knowledge of working with Sonus products, even as they transition to a software-only environment.

Sonus is also innovating in real-time communications security by partnering with leading security vendors.

"Sonus' collaboration with leading firewall vendors, such as Palo Alto Networks, to share security intelligence between SBCs and next-generation firewalls not only raises the trust level of UC, but also the security posture of the entire enterprise," noted Brandenburg. "By integrating security intelligence across SBCs, firewalls, and other devices, and brokering it between applications to disseminate it in real-time, Sonus is tapping new opportunities that few competitors are proactively addressing."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that demonstrates excellence in growth strategy and implementation. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products, technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Sonus Networks

Sonus brings the next generation of Cloud-based SIP and 4G/VoLTE solutions to its customers by securing mission critical traffic for VoIP, video, IM, and online collaboration. With Sonus, enterprises can secure and prioritize real-time communications, while service providers can deliver reliable, secure real-time services for mobile, UC, and social applications.Sonus offers an award-winning portfolio of hardware-based and virtualized Session Border Controllers (SBCs), Diameter Signaling Controllers (DSCs), Policy/Routing servers, and media/signaling gateways. Visit www.sonus.net or call 1-855-GO-SONUS. Follow Sonus on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Important Information Regarding Forward-looking Statements about Sonus Networks

The information about Sonus Networks, Inc. (Sonus) in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Sonus' actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Sonus' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Sonus' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements represent Sonus' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Sonus' views as of any subsequent date. While Sonus may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Sonus specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

