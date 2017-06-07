Global $1.97 Billion Kefir Products Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Kefir Products Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Kefir Products Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.3% over the next decade to reach approximately $1.97 billion by 2025.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing health concerns & demand for healthier food products

3.1.2 Rapid urbanization & changing life style habits

3.1.3 Growing consumer awareness about kefir products

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities



4 Kefir Products Market, By Product Type

4.1 Frozen kefir

4.2 Greek-style kefir

4.3 Low-fat kefir

4.4 Organic Kefir

4.5 Other Product Types



5 Kefir Products Market, By Composition

5.1 Coconut Kefir

5.2 Milk Kefir

5.3 Water Kefir



6 Kefir Products Market, By Flavor

6.1 Flavoured

6.2 Regular



7 Kefir Products Market, By Application

7.1 Cosmetics

7.2 Dairy Products

7.3 Sauces

7.4 Dips & Dressings

7.5 Dietary Supplements

7.6 Pharmaceutical Industry

7.7 Drinks & Smoothies



8 Kefir Products Market, By Distribution Channel

8.1 Convenience Stores

8.2 Grocery Stores

8.3 Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

8.4 Online

8.5 Other Distribution Channels



9 Kefir Products Market, By Geography



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Babushka Kefir

11.2 Best of Farms LLC

11.3 Bio-tiful Dairy

11.4 Danone SA

11.5 DuPont

11.6 Hain Celestial

11.7 Happy Kombucha

11.8 Kenmare Living Foods

11.9 Liberté

11.10 Lifeway Foods, Inc.

11.11 Litehouse Foods

11.12 Nourish Kefir

11.13 Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery

11.14 Valio Eesti AS

11.15 Wallaby Yogurt Company



