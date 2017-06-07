Long-Term Care Market Growing at a CAGR of 6.18% During 2017 to 2021 Says a New Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Long-Term Care Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global long-term care market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the services market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the long-term care market is increasing awareness through social media marketing. The vendors in the market are focusing on targeting potential user groups for older men and women residents to maximize the occupancy of their facilities. In addition, various associations and organizations are creating awareness through various online channels. Marketing via social media is helping manufacturers reach out to a larger consumer pool and attract new consumers.

The following companies as the key players in the global long-term care market: EXTENDICARE, Atria Senior Living, Sunrise Senior Living, and Kindred Healthcare. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: Brookdale Senior Living Solutions, Emeritus, Genesis HealthCare, Health PEI, Home Instead, Revera, and Senior Care Centers of America.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for long-term care market is increase in healthcare budgets by governments. Globally, many countries have constantly been increasing their healthcare budget as a part of their social security measure. For instance, according to the Department of Health and Human Services' Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, in 2014, the US government spent 17% of the gross domestic product (GDP) for the healthcare sector. In addition, in 2015, the US healthcare planned to spend $10,000 per person.

