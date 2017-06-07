TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Fasken Martineau today released The Well-Governed Non-Profit Guide, aimed at sharing the knowledge gained and to assist non-profit organizations in achieving their objectives. This manual offers a comprehensive introduction to governance for novice directors, and best practice tips and guidelines for experienced directors.

"Non-profit organizations and their volunteers and employees play an important role in society. They allow individuals to work together to achieve substantial and widespread benefits to society" says Dierk Ullrich, Partner at Fasken Martineau in Vancouver.

The Well-Governed Non-Profit guide is written to be general enough to apply to different contexts, and specific enough to be useful in all of them. It is important for each board to determine what works for it, as one size does not fit all.

The roadmap to Fasken Martineau's Well-Governed Non-Profit Guide includes:

-- The Importance of Non-Profit Organizations; -- The Role of Directors in Non-Profit Governance; -- The Nature of the Board; -- The Duties of Directors; -- Building a good board; -- Liabilities; -- In the boardroom; -- Oversight; and -- Strategy.

