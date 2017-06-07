

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A day before former FBI Director James Comey's highly anticipated testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, President Donald Trump has revealed the man he intends to nominate to replace him.



Trump announced on Twitter on Wednesday he will be nominating former Justice Department official Christopher Wray, who he described as 'a man of impeccable credentials.'



'I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow,' Trump tweeted.



Wray is currently a litigation partner at the King & Spalding law firm, where he chairs the firm's Special Matters and Government Investigations Practice Group.



King & Spalding says the group represents companies, audit and special committees, and individuals in a variety of white-collar criminal and regulatory enforcement matters, parallel civil litigation, and internal corporate investigations.



Wray was New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's personal lawyer during the so-called 'Bridgegate' investigation into lane closures on the George Washington Bridge.



From 2003 to 2005, Wray served as the Assistant Attorney General in charge of the Justice Department's Criminal Division under former President George W. Bush.



Wray previously served as an Associate Deputy Attorney General and in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia.



A Justice Department official told CNN that Wray was interviewed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein two weeks ago.



Trump's announcement of his nomination of Wray comes just a day before the highly anticipated testimony by Comey, who was fired by the president last month.



Comey is likely to be questioned about his private conversation with Trump following reports the president urged him to drop an investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.



