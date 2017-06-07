

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The Watergate scandal that forced President Richard Nixon to resign pales in comparison to the scandals involving Donald Trump and his campaign's Russia connection, according to James Clapper, former Director of National Intelligence.



Addressing a news conference at the National Press Club in Canberra Wednesday, Clapper said Trump's reported decision to share highly-sensitive information with Russian diplomats reflects 'either ignorance or disrespect', which is 'very problematic.'



Clapper, who has been part of intelligence under every US administration since John F Kennedy to Barack Obama, said he is very concerned about US institutions being targeted by 'both an external source -- Russia -- and an internal source, the president himself.'



It was 'inexplicable' that Trump's team has maintained a relatively warm stance towards the Russian government despite evidence that they attempted to interfere in the US presidential election last year, Clapper told reporters in the Australian capital.



'It is absolutely crucial for the United States, and for that matter for the world, for this presidency, for the Republicans, for the Democrats and for our nation at large, that we get to the bottom of this', the former top US intelligence official said referring to the investigations being conducted by the Congressional intelligence committees and under the direction of Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller.



Former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify Thursday at a key hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee in Washington.



Comey was fired as FBI chief last month, just days after he reportedly requested additional resources from the Department Of Justice for the agency's investigation into Russia's interference in the presidential election. DOJ denied the report later.



