Trading in TagMaster AB (publ)'s paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is June 15, 2017.



Short name: TAGM BTA B --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009889249 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 136909 ---------------------------



