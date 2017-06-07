

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A majority of Americans think President Donald Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey in order to protect himself rather than for the good of the country, according to the results of a new ABC News/Washington Post poll.



Sixty-one percent of Americans think Trump fired Comey to protect himself, while 27 percent believe the firing was done for the good of the nation.



The poll showed a significant partisan divide on the issue, as Democrats and independents are far more likely than Republicans to say Trump fired Comey to protect himself.



Fifty-six percent also think Trump is trying to interfere with investigations into possible Russian interference in the election compared to the 34 percent that think he is cooperating.



The views on the issue are also sharply divided by party, with Democrats and independents far more likely to say Trump is interfering than Republicans.



The poll also suggests that Trump has a credibility problem when it comes to the investigation of alleged Russian interference in last year's election.



Just 21 percent said they have a great deal or good amount of trust in what Trump says about possible Russian interference compared to the 72 percent that have just some or no trust in what Trump says about the issue.



Even conservatives are more likely to have low trust in what Trump says about Russian interference, while Republicans are split.



However, the poll found that Americans are also skeptical about what Comey says about possible Russian interference ahead of his highly-anticipated testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday.



Fifty-five percent have just some or no trust in what Comey says about possible Russian interference compared to the 36 percent that have a great deal or good amount of trust.



The ABC/WaPo survey of 527 adults was conducted by Langer Research Associates from June 2nd through 4th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.0 percentage points.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX