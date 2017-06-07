Global Agricultural Robots Market 2017-2021: Innovations in Gripper Technology / Advent of DaaS / Emergence of Start-Ups - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Agricultural Robots Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global agricultural robots market to grow at a CAGR of 17.99% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global agricultural robots market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from new sales and services. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is innovations in gripper technology. Scientists from universities and private companies are increasing their focus on robotic technology that can enhance the capabilities of robot parts such as manipulators, sensors for detection of ripeness of fruits, and grippers for grasping fruits and vegetables.
According to the report, one driver in the market is skill shortage in dairy industry. To increase profits in the dairy industry, daily milk production must be maximized. It has been observed that milking of herds carried out by automated robotic systems has 5%-10% higher productivity over the traditional milking process. In contrast to the traditional milking process involving human labor attending to one animal at a time, robotic systems, similar to multiple-stall and rotary units, can handle several animals, thereby enhancing the productivity and yield.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is technical issues. The stringent technical requirements have hampered the progress in this market. The vision system needs to detect fruits inside a complex canopy while the robotic arms need to rapidly and gently pick the fruit. There are certain versions of farming robots that require changes in farm layouts along with training for strawberry-pickers.
Key vendors
- Dajiang Innovation Technology (DJI)
- DeLaval
- Harvest Automation
- Lely
- Parrot
- PrecisionHawk
Other prominent vendors
- 3D Robotics
- AeroVironment
- AGCO
- AgEagle
- Agribotix
- AGROBOT
- Blue River Technology
- Bosch
- BouMatic Robotics
- Deere & Company
- GEA Farm Technologies
- Kairos Autonomi
- Naïo Technologies
- PONSSE
- S.A. Christensen
- Schauer Agrotronic
- Sentera
- Trimble
- Universal Robots
- XAIRCRAFT
- YAMAHA Motor
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by product
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Drivers and challenges
Part 09: Market trends
Part 10: Vendor landscape
Part 11: Key vendor analysis
Part 12: Key takeaways
Part 13: Appendix
