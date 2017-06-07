Traffic Management Market Worth 59.48 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Traffic Management Market by Software (Smart Signaling, Route Guidance, Traffic Analytics, and Smart Surveillance), Hardware (Display Boards, Sensors, Surveillance Cameras, and Others), Service, System, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', Traffic Management Market size is expected to grow from USD 22.96 Billion in 2017 to USD 59.48 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.0% during the forecast period.

The demand for Traffic Management Market is driven by factors, such as high demographic growth and hyper urbanization in developing countries, and government initiatives for traffic management under smart cities models. With the increase in the deployment of smart transportation solutions among the smart cities, the Traffic Management Market is expected to gain a major traction during the forecast period.

The traffic management software segment is expected to contribute to the largest market share.

The traffic management software segment is expected to hold the largest market share. The scope of this traffic management software covers smart signaling, route guidance, traffic analytics, and smart surveillance. There has been a tremendous increase in urban population, resulting in traffic congestions across the city, which has increased the need to manage and control the traffic. The traffic management software ensures streamlining of traffic information for predictive analytics and traffic enforcement.

Deployment and integration services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The deployment and integration services segment is expected to have the largest market share and projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Deployment and integration services help in reducing the deployment and integration time. These services are crucial for developing end-to-end traffic smart signaling, route guidance, traffic analytics, and smart surveillance solutions for the Traffic Management Market. The increasing requirement for upgrading traditional traffic management systems to support various smart cities and traffic management drives the deployment and integration services segment in the Traffic Management Market.

Europe is expected to contribute to the largest market share, whereas Asia Pacific to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the Traffic Management Market from 2017 to 2022. The region has been extremely responsive toward adopting the latest technological advancements, such as smart signaling and route guidance software. The major growth drivers for this region are the large-scale investments in the smart transportation and smart cities projects and need for better traffic management and control mechanisms. The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is in the initial growth phase; however, it is the fastest-growing region in the global Traffic Management Market. Increased urbanization has resulted in traffic congestions. High adoption of solutions to minimize congestions, along with better traffic management and control, has led to a wider demand of traffic management solutions in the APAC region.

The major vendors providing traffic management are Accenture PLC (Dublin, Ireland), Atkins Group (London, UK), Cellint (Tel Aviv, Israel), Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, US), Citilog (Arcueil, France), Cubic Corporation (California, US), EFKON AG (Raaba, Austria), Esri (California, US), FLIR Systems, Inc. (Oregon, US), IBM Corporation (New York, US), Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Madrid, Spain), Industrial Management Technology & Contracting (IMTAC) LLC (Muscat, Sultanate of Oman), IntelliVision Technologies (California, US), Iteris, Inc. (Delaware, US), Jenoptik AG (Jena, Germany), Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Vienna, Austria), Lanner Electronics Inc. (New Taipei, Taiwan), LG CNS Co. Ltd. (Seoul, South Korea), Metro Infrasys Pvt. Ltd. (New Delhi, India), PTV Planung Transport Verkehr AG (Baden-Württemberg, Germany), Q-Free ASA (Trondheim, Norway), Siemens AG (Munich, Germany), SWARCO AG (Wattens, Austria), TransCore, LP (Pennsylvania, US), and Savari, Inc. (California, US).

