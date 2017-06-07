Hague Enterprises: Des Hague of OHLEsport Taps Soccer Veteran as President

Justin J. Rose Appointed as President of OHLEsport

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2017 / Des Hague, Co-Founder and CEO of Hague Enterprises (www.hagueenterprises.com), a Colorado-based equity investment and executive advisory firm, and Chairman of the Board of OHLEsport, announced today the appointment of Justin J. Rose as President of OHLEsport, effective immediately. Rose will be reporting to the OHLEsport Board of Directors. Denver-based OHLEsport (www.ohlesport.com) is the creator of The OHLE, a revolutionary soccer skills development system.

"I have had the pleasure of working alongside Justin and seeing how he operates during last year's Colorado Cup 2016," stated Hague. "Justin is a capable and effective leader with deep connections and experiences in the international soccer world that will allow the firm to quickly gain traction for our innovative solutions," concluded Hague.

"Over the last 11 months, I have had the pleasure to work with Bobby and Jimmy Ohle evolve and expand the OHLE system and concept," said Rose. "I am really honored to continue the mission, values, and goals of this 'must have' product as president. Now that Des Hague has become part of the team, I am more than confident that OHLEsport will be a global leader in athletic training by combining the OHLE system with technology to motivate, inspire, and empower youth development," concluded Rose.

Rose, Owner of JJR Consulting GmbH (www.jjrconsulting.de), a German Coaching, Consulting and Social Enterprise German Corporation, has worked on three different continents (North America, Asia, and Europe) over the last 16 years coaching and consulting many companies, professional and youth soccer clubs, athletes and students.

Rose, organizer and promoter of Colorado Cup 2016 (www.coloradocup2016.com), works closely with the Deutsche Fussball Liga (DFL) as a business coach and consultant. He continues to bridge the gap between Germany and the US by leveraging soccer as a vehicle to market and expand products globally. Rose has also had the opportunity of helping many German and American youth and young adults travel abroad and experience other cultures by facilitating student exchange programs, soccer camps and tryouts to gain additional exposure to scouts and professional teams.

"Justin has a passion for soccer and a unique ability to merge the heritage of the game with new thinking that will only serve to make The OHLE a success and ultimately move the sport to a new high," said Robert Ohle, Founding Partner of OHLEsport and board member, and added, "We are thrilled that Justin will lead our organization!"

About OHLEsport

Colorado-based OHLEsport, Inc. is dedicated to the advanced training of soccer enthusiasts. After years of development, OHLEsport launched The OHLE, the ultimate soccer development program, that helps every soccer player to develop the "first touch," which is the most important part of any soccer player's skills. In the past, the first touch on the soccer ball was very time consuming and a difficult skill to teach. Now, with The OHLE, you can teach proper passing techniques, accurate traps and quick touch moves along with team drills.

For more information, visit: https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/aegis-enterprises-llc#/entity, www.deshague.com and www.deshaguenews.com.

Des Hague - https://www.linkedin.com/in/deshague/

CONTACT INFORMATION

Hague Enterprises

http://www.HagueEnterprises.com

deshague@aegisenterprisesllc.com

SOURCE: Hague Enterprises