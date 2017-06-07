NOVI, MICHIGAN -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- TU Automotive Detroit - BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ: BBRY)(TSX: BB) is addressing safety and security, two of the most important factors for next-generation connected and autonomous vehicle software, with the launch of QNX® Hypervisor 2.0. This real-time Type 1 Hypervisor based on QNX SDP 7.0, BlackBerry's most advanced and secure 64-bit embedded operating system, enables developers to partition and isolate safety-critical environments from non-safety critical environments, ensuring that no critical systems are put at risk.

BlackBerry's QNX Hypervisor 2.0 creates virtual software containers, such that any hiccup or breach in a single car functional domain can be isolated and does not impact or create vulnerabilities in other domains of the car. One example is the virtual cockpit, which uses a single System on a Chip (SoC) to run both an infotainment system and the car's digital instrument cluster, which comprises the speedometer, odometer and gas tank indicator. The digital instrument cluster interfaces with critical driving systems, and thus needs to be both safety certified and architected in such a way that security is ironclad. With QNX Hypervisor 2.0, each of these two systems is isolated and kept safe, so that if the infotainment system were to crash, it would not take the safety-critical systems down with it.

"There is no safety without security," said John Wall, senior vice president and head of BlackBerry QNX. "If hackers can access a car through a non-critical ECU system, they can tamper or take over safety-critical areas, such as the steering system, brakes or engine. BlackBerry's QNX Hypervisor 2.0 safeguards against these types of attacks and is a key component of our multi-level approach to securing connected and autonomous vehicles."

BlackBerry is also announcing that Qualcomm Technologies has adopted QNX Hypervisor 2.0 as part of certain digital cockpit solutions. Combining BlackBerry's hypervisor with the high-performance compute and connectivity capabilities of the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 820Am automotive platform can support automakers to integrate the infotainment system and instrument cluster using the same SoC. Support for QNX Hypervisor 2.0 on the Snapdragon 820Am automotive platform is available for evaluation by Qualcomm Technologies' customers today.

"The QNX Hypervisor 2.0 will assist automakers in taking greater advantage of the power of our Snapdragon automotive platform," said Nakul Duggal, vice president, product management, automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "The ability to run concurrent operating systems on top of the QNX Hypervisor on the Snapdragon 820Am automotive platform will help automakers to reduce hardware complexity and cost in their vehicles, while still delivering the responsive and rich user experiences that consumers demand today."

BlackBerry's QNX Hypervisor 2.0 complies with IEC 61508 SIL 3 for industrial safety, IEC 62304 for medical device software, and ISO 26262 ASIL D for automotive safety. For more information about QNX Hypervisor 2.0, please visit here.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry is a mobile-native security software and services company dedicated to securing people, devices, processes and systems for today's enterprise. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company was founded in 1984 and operates in North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Latin America and Africa. The Company trades under the ticker symbols "BB" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and "BBRY" on the NASDAQ. For more information, visit www.BlackBerry.com.

BlackBerry and related trademarks, names and logos are the property of BlackBerry Limited and are registered and/or used in the U.S. and countries around the world. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Contacts:

Media Contact

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com



Investor Contact

BlackBerry Investor Relations

+1 (519) 888-7465

investor_relations@BlackBerry.com



