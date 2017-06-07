President Trump suggested paying for the construction of his border wall with Mexico through the sale of power from solar installations.Donald Trump was heard to suggest the use of solar panels to repay the cost of building an anti-immigrant wall with Mexico in a conversation with congressional leaders, according to CNN citing sources familiar with the matter. According to the article, Trump had a meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan, Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Whip Steve Scalise and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Whip John Cornyn.The border wall ...

