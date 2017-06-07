INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Rapsodo, a leading developer of ball flight technology, is excited to announce that it has been selected to support the evaluation of MLB prospects with the Prospect Development Pipeline (PDP). The PDP is a newly created collaborative effort between Major League Baseball (MLB), the Major League Baseball Scouting Bureau (MLBSB), and USA Baseball. As part of the agreement, Rapsodo will work with PDP staff and the MLB Scouting Bureau to provide instant metrics for pitching and hitting at the invitation-only Prospect Development Pipeline events. Pitchers will receive information on their pitch velocity, spin efficiency, spin axis, break amount/location, and pitch trajectory. Hitting data includes exit velocity, spin, trajectory, and total distance.

Rapsodo's cutting edge systems are the first portable solutions for baseball pitching and hitting analysis. These systems are used by baseball and softball teams worldwide to analyze player performance, scout prospects, and provide real-time player feedback. Currently used by many MLB and NCAA teams, Rapsodo data is becoming an industry standard for ball flight analysis.

Batuhan Okur, President of Rapsodo, says, "We are proud to be a provider for MLB, USA Baseball and the MLB Scouting Bureau in their efforts to identify the best prospects in the country. Rapsodo ball flight data is already used by many MLB teams to evaluate and monitor players; now this same technology is available to evaluate the top amateur players nationwide."

"We are pleased to be working with Rapsodo to bring their ball flight analysis technology to the nation's top athletes," said Rick Riccobono, Chief Development Officer of USA Baseball. "Rapsodo's innovative approach offers a fantastic evaluative solution for the PDP while also giving each athlete important insights about improving their pitch design or their hitting metrics. From assessment to personal development, Rapsodo has made flight analysis a comprehensive tool, and positioned it within reach of events and academies around the country."

Rapsodo Inc. is a leading provider of ball flight technology for the sports industry. Their proprietary technology is used to produce the SkyTrak launch monitor for the golf industry and the Rapsodo Pitching and Hitting monitors for baseball/softball.

For more information about USA Baseball and the Prospect Development Pipeline: http://www.mlb.com/pdp/

For more information about Rapsodo: www.rapsodo.com.