Global $14.77 Billion Instant Coffee Market, 2025 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Instant Coffee Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.
The Global Instant Coffee Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% over the next decade to reach approximately $14.77 billion by 2025.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Rapid urbanization & changing life style habits
- Affordable instant coffee prices
- Increasing supermarkets & hypermarkets in emerging markets
- Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
4 Instant Coffee Market, By Coffee Type
- Freeze Dried
- Spray Dried
5 Instant Coffee Market, By Packaging Type
- Sachets
- Jars
6 Instant Coffee Market, By Distribution Channel
- Business to Business
- Convenience stores
- Department stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets
- Online retail
- Specialty stores
7 Instant Coffee Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements
- Product Launch & Expansions
- Other Activities
9 Leading Companies
- De Masters Blenders 1753
- InterNatural Foods
- Jacobs Douwe Egberts
- Keurig Green Mountain
- Lavazza
- Matthew Algie& Company Ltd
- Mondelez International
- Nestle
- Strauss Group Ltd
- Tata Global Beverages
- Tchibo Coffee
- The J.M. Smucker Company
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- Trung Nguyen
- Unilever Plc
