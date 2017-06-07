Global $14.77 Billion Instant Coffee Market, 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Instant Coffee Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Instant Coffee Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% over the next decade to reach approximately $14.77 billion by 2025.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



Rapid urbanization & changing life style habits

Affordable instant coffee prices

Increasing supermarkets & hypermarkets in emerging markets

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

4 Instant Coffee Market, By Coffee Type



Freeze Dried

Spray Dried

5 Instant Coffee Market, By Packaging Type



Sachets

Jars

6 Instant Coffee Market, By Distribution Channel



Business to Business

Convenience stores

Department stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets

Online retail

Specialty stores

7 Instant Coffee Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



Mergers & Acquisitions

Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

Product Launch & Expansions

Other Activities

9 Leading Companies



De Masters Blenders 1753

InterNatural Foods

Jacobs Douwe Egberts

Keurig Green Mountain

Lavazza

Matthew Algie& Company Ltd

Mondelez International

Nestle

Strauss Group Ltd

Tata Global Beverages

Tchibo Coffee

The J.M. Smucker Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Trung Nguyen

Unilever Plc

