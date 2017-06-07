INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of a Class Action to Recover Losses Suffered by Investors in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2017 - TXMD

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ("TherapeuticsMD") (NYSE MKT: TXMD) between July 7, 2016 and April 9, 2017 . You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky has commenced the action Paoli v. TherapeuticsMD, Inc., et al. (Case No. 9:17-cv-80473-RLR) in the USDC for the Southern District of Florida. To get more information, go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sa/therapeuticsmd-inc?wire=1, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the class period, TherapeuticsMD engaged in a scheme to deceive the market and cause the Company's stock to trade at artificially inflated prices. In particular, the complaint alleges that TherapeuticsMD made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's New Drug Application (NDA) submission for TX-004HR was deficient; (ii) the NDA submission for TX-004HR was not supported by the complete TX-004HR clinical program and/or the clinical program was deficient; (iii) the deficient NDA would likely cause a delay of the FDA's potential approval of the TX-004HR NDA.

On April 10, 2017, TherapeuticsMD issued a press release announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had identified deficiencies in its NDA for TX-004HR. Following this news, shares of TherapeuticsMD fell more than 19% to close at $6.20 per share on April 10, 2017.

Take Action: if you suffered a loss in TherapeuticsMD, you have until June 19, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

