EMERYVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - June 07, 2017) - Berkeley Research Group announced today that Janice Jacobs a managing director in the firm, has joined Edward Buthusiem and Katherine Norris in BRG's Healthcare Corporate Compliance and Risk Management (CCRM) practice. Jacobs' extensive provider expertise will bring value and an innovative approach to the practice.

Jacobs has over 30 years of healthcare industry experience, including hospital accounting and auditing, inpatient, outpatient and professional fee coding, compliance and revenue cycle management.

Before joining BRG, Jacobs was a director at a professional services firm, where she developed a regulatory compliance and coding practice. She also was a director in the healthcare compliance and investigations practice of a global management consulting firm, where she worked on engagements at the top academic medical centers in the United States, including Stanford, Duke, Johns Hopkins, Thomas Jefferson and the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Jacobs is a Certified Public Accountant licensed in the State of Pennsylvania, a Certified Professional Coder and a Certified Professional Compliance Officer with the American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC), a Certified Coding Specialist and an AHIMA-Approved ICD-10 Trainer with the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) and a Radiation Oncology Certified Coder with the American Medical Auditing Company (AMAC).

About Berkeley Research Group, LLC

