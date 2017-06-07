Global Interspinous Spacer Market - Forecast to 2025 - Analysis By Product, End User & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Interspinous Spacer Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Market Trends:

Surgeons often use interspinous spacers among the geriatric population;

Mainly used for the treatment of dynamic degenerative lumbar spinal stenosis, as a substitute for open decompression;

PEEK/carbon fiber spacers indicated for use in surgical interventions;

Rising demand for minimally invasive spine surgery procedures.

Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities.

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers.

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries.

Key developments and strategies observed in the market.

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends.

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players.

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025.

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Companies Mentioned



Alphatec Spine, Inc.

AMEDICA Corporation

ArthroCare Corporation

Exactech, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Medyssey

LDR Holding Corporation

Pioneer Surgical Technology Spine

RTI Surgical, Inc.

Zimmer Holdings, Inc.

DePuy Spine, Inc.

Globus Medical Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

NuVasive, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Orthofix Holdings, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Interspinous Spacer Market, By Product



5 Interspinous Spacer Market, By End User



6 Interspinous Spacer Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies

