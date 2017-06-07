

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+ |1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying | | |issuer | NB Private Equity Partners | |of existing shares to which voting rights are |Limited | |attached: (ii) | | +----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+ |2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | +----------------------------------------------------------------------+-------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | X | +----------------------------------------------------------------------+-------+ |An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which | | |may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting| | |rights are attached | | +----------------------------------------------------------------------+-------+ |An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect| | |to qualifying financial instruments | | +----------------------------------------------------------------------+-------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | X | +----------------------------------------------------------------------+-------+ |Other (please specify): | | +--------------------------------------+-------------------------------+-------+ |3. Full name of person(s) subject to | | |the | British Empire Trust plc | |notification obligation: (iii) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |4. Full name of shareholder(s) | | | (if different from 3.):(iv) | JP Morgan - Chase Nominees Limited | | | CREST: BO01 - Account 11429 | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |5. Date of the transaction and date on| | |which the threshold is crossed or | 05 June 2017 | |reached: (v) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |6. Date on which issuer notified: | 07 June 2017 | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or| Below 5% | |reached: (vi, vii) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |8. Notified details: | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix) | +-------------+---------------------+------------------------------------------+ |Class/type of|Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering | |shares |to the triggering |transaction | | |transaction | | |if possible +---------+-----------+---------+----------------+---------------+ |using |Number |Number |Number |Number of voting|% of voting | |the ISIN CODE|of |of |of shares|rights |rights (x) | | |Shares |Voting +---------+------+---------+------+--------+ | | |Rights |Direct |Direct|Indirect |Direct|Indirect| | | | | |(xi) |(xii) | | | +-------------+---------+-----------+---------+------+---------+------+--------+ | A Shares | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |GG00B1ZBD492 | | 4,873,111 |4,788,261| | | | | | |4,873,111| | | |4,788,261| |9.81% | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | B | | 0 | 0 | | | | | |Shares | 0 | | | |0 | | 0 | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |ZDP 2022 | | 0 | 0 | |0 | | | |shares | 0 | | | | | | 0 | |GG00BD0FRW63 | | | | |4,788,261| | | | | | 4,873,111 | | | | | 4.85% | | |4,873,111| | | | | | | |Total | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | +-------------+---------+-----------+---------+------+---------+------+--------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +---------------+----------+-------------------+-----------------+-------------+ |Type of |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting | |financial |date |Conversion Period |rights that may |rights | |instrument |(xiii) |(xiv) |be | | | | | |acquired if the | | | | | |instrument is | | | | | |exercised/ | | | | | |converted. | | +---------------+----------+-------------------+-----------------+-------------+ | | | | | | +---------------+----------+-------------------+-----------------+-------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments (xv, xvi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +--------------+--------+----------+----------+-----------------+--------------+ |Type of |Exercise|Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting | |financial |price |date |Conversion|rights instrument|rights (xix, | |instrument | |(xvii) |period |refers to |xx) | | | | |(xviii) | | | +--------------+--------+----------+----------+-----------------+-------+------+ | | | | | |Nominal|Delta | | | | | | +-------+------+ | | | | | | | | +--------------+--------+----------+----------+-----------------+-------+------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Total (A+B+C) | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ | 4,788,261 | 4.85% | | | | | | | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or| |the | |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: (xxi) | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |JP Morgan - Chase Nominees Limited is custodian for British Empire Trust | |plc. | | | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+ |10. Name of the proxy holder: | | +-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+ |11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will | | |cease | | |to hold: | | +-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+ |12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold| | |voting rights: | | +-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+



+-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ | | | |13. Additional information: | | +-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |14. Contact name: | | +-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |15. Contact telephone number:| | +-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+



Note: Annex should only be submitted to the FSA not the issuer



Annex: Notification of major interests in shares(xxii)



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Identity of the persons or legal entity subject to the notification | |obligation | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Full name | | |(including legal form of legal |British Empire Trust plc | |entities) | | | | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Contact address |Beaufort House, 51 New North Road, | |(registered office for legal entities)|Exeter, EX4 4EP, Devon | | | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Phone number & email |01392 477500 | | |avi@capita.co.uk | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Other useful information | | |(at least legal representative for |Capita Asset Services acts as Corporate| |legal persons) |Secretary to British Empire Trust plc | | | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Full name |Capita Asset Services | | | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Contact address |Beaufort House, 51 New North Road, | | |Exeter, EX4 4EP, Devon | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Phone number & email |01392 477500 | | |avi@capita.co.uk | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Other useful information | | |(e.g. functional relationship with the| | |person or legal entity subject to the | | |notification obligation) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |C: Additional information | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: NB Private Equity Partners Limited via GlobeNewswire



A0MXLBB28ZZX8R51



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX