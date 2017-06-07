JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Randgold Resources (LSE: RRS) (NASDAQ: GOLD)
RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD
("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")
Jersey, Channel Islands, 7 June 2017
DIRECTOR'S DISPOSAL OF SHARES
Randgold Resources announces that Graham Shuttleworth, a director of the Company, notified the Company on 6 June 2017 of the sale of 7 000 ordinary shares in the Company (the "Shares") which took place on the same day, at a price of £ 76.97 per Share.
Following the disposal of Shares notified above, Graham Shuttleworth's shareholding in the Company is now 85 408 Shares or 0.09% of the current issued share capital of the Company.
