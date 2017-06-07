INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Ocwen Financial Corporation of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 20, 2017 - OCN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Ocwen Financial Corporation ("Ocwen Financial") (NYSE: OCN) between May 11, 2015 and April 19, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida. To get more information, go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sb/ocwen-financial-corporation?wire=1, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ocwen engaged in significant and systemic misconduct at nearly every stage of the mortgage servicing process; (2) the above-mentioned conduct, when it became known, would subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny and potential criminal sanctions; (3) consequently, Ocwen's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On April 20, 2017, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced that it was suing Ocwen, and several states issued cease-and-desist orders against the Company.

If you suffered a loss in Ocwen Financial, you have until June 20, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

