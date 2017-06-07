O'FALLON, IL--(Marketwired - June 07, 2017) - Corcoran Consulting & Coaching announced today it is offering a one-day Sales Mastery BootCamp on Monday, July 17 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Carlsbad, California.

"Our BootCamps are well-known in the real estate industry for being invigorating, information-packed events that give you and your team the boost needed to level-up your business. We can help you 'crush it' in 2017!" said Bubba Mills, CEO and owner of Corcoran Consulting & Coaching.

Here is what will be covered at the one-day Sales Mastery BootCamp in Carlsbad:

Generating leads and sales from open houses

Best practices for managing leads

Crossing communication barriers

Best and most productive prospecting

Corcoran Consulting & Coaching, one of the real estate industry's leading consulting and coaching firms. The company's clients include 81 of the Top 250 real estate professionals in the country, with a total of 102 awards, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and REAL Trends 2016 report based on Team Volume and Team Units.

About Corcoran Consulting & Coaching

Corcoran Consulting & Coaching is an international Real Estate, Mortgage, and Small Business coaching company committed to helping clients balance success in business, while building value in life.

