DAEJEON, KOREA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Baum today announced its plans to provide electronic design automation (EDA) software and solutions that will enable engineering groups to fully optimize the energy efficiency of their semiconductor designs.

As the emerging power solutions expert, Baum will launch in September a state-of-the-art, high-speed and accurate power analysis and modeling solution initially targeting the automotive, internet of things (IoT), mobile, networking and server markets.

Baum representatives will be available to answer questions about its power analysis and modeling solution and give demonstrations from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. daily in Verific's Booth (#639) during the Design Automation Conference (DAC). DAC will be held June 19-21 at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas. To schedule an appointment, contact Andy Ladd, Baum's chief executive officer at: andy.ladd@baum-ds.com.

"Power modeling and analysis remain the most underdeveloped solutions in the design of SoCs," says Ladd, who co-founded Baum with Youngsoo Shin and Joonhwan (Steve) Yi, who serve as chief technology officer and chief architect, respectively. "With the slowdown of Moore's Law, engineers must add power-consuming complexity to their designs to achieve their performance goals, making energy efficiency even more critical."

Engineers need a complete power solution instead of ad hoc tools with little or no automation. Abstract power models without a path to implementation or late-stage tools targeting the gate-level or later when change is difficult and costly aren't effective either.

Baum's fast, accurate power analysis and modeling solution will be used earlier in the design cycle when there is more opportunity to optimize power and gain better energy efficiency. Engineering groups will use it for hardware/software co-design to optimize designs for low-power consumption, and power and thermal management. It will support dynamic and static power, taking in register transfer level (RTL) and netlist descriptions of the design.

Telechips of Seoul, Korea, is an early Baum partner and a supplier of automotive entertainment systems and consumer electronics. "Baum was instrumental in identifying and fixing several power issues in our new design," remarks Moon-Soo Kim, vice president of engineering at Telechips. "Having a solution that achieves both the speed necessary to run a variety of realistic scenarios combined with providing a very high level of accuracy allowed us to uncover power problems quickly and identify where to make the fixes. Without Baum's unique power analysis capabilities, we wouldn't have been able to find and fix these issues causing our new product to consume too much power."

More information about Baum's power analysis and modeling solution availability will be announced in September.

About Baum

Baum provides electronic design automation (EDA) software and solutions that enable engineering groups in the automotive, internet of things (IoT), mobile, networking and server markets to fully optimize the energy efficiency of their semiconductor designs. Founded in 2016 by seasoned semiconductor professionals with technical, R&D and business development expertise, Baum is privately held and funded. Email: contacts@baum-ds.com Website: www.baum-ds.com

