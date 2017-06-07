Microspheres Market Worth 6.68 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Microspheres Marketby Type (Hollow, Solid), Raw Material (Glass, Ceramic, Fly Ash, Polymer, Metallic), Application (Construction Composites, Medical Technology, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Automotive, Oil & Gas) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global market size was USD 3.98 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.68 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.02% between 2017 and 2022.

Browse 84 market data tables and 93 figures spread through 165 pages and in-depth TOC on"Microspheres Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/microsphere-market-1086.html

Hollow microspheres segment captures largest share of the microspheres market

The microspheres market is segmented based on type into hollow and solid. In 2016, the hollow microspheres segment captured the maximum share of the overall market and is projected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period. The demand for hollow microspheres is increasing because of its low crush strength, density, and absorption that make it suitable for use in various applications.

Growing demand from medical technology application to boost the microspheres market

The microspheres market is segmented based on application into construction composites, medical technology, cosmetics & personal care, oil & gas, automotive, life science & technology, and others. Medical technology is the leading application segment of the microspheres market due to the growing demand for microspheresfrom the healthcare industry for drug delivery systems. Growing healthcare industry in the North America and Asia-Pacific will increase the demand for microspheres in the medical technology application.

North America is the largest microspheres market

The microspheres market is broadly segmented into six regions, namely, North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is the largest Microspheres Market, closely followed by Western Europe, in terms of value. Rising demand from applications such as medical technology and cosmetics & personal care in this region is driving the microspheres market.

Currently, various market players such as 3M (U.S.), Potters Industries LLC (U.S.), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Company (Japan), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Luminex Corporation (U.S.), Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (U.S.), Chase Corporation (U.S.), Sigmund Lindner GmbH (Germany), and Mo-Sci Corporation (U.S.) dominate the global microspheres market.

