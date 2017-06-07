

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RealReal, a company focused on luxury resale items, said it has closed on $50 million in growth funding from private equity firm Great Hill Partners. The new round of financing brings the company's total funding to $173 million.



Michael Kumin, Managing Partner of Great Hill Partners, will join RealReal's board of directors.



San Francisco-based RealReal said it will use the new funding to continue scaling its operations and category expertise as well as to expand its luxury consignment offices and retail concepts.



'Six years in, The RealReal continues to expand in exciting ways and this incremental capital will be instrumental in supporting the business and our continuous growth,' RealReal CEO and Founder Julie Wainwright said.



Founded in 2011, RealReal provides a large selection of pre-owned authenticated luxury items including women's and men's fashion, fine jewelry, watches, fine art, and home.



RealReal operates luxury consignment offices or valuation offices in six U.S. cities that offer free fine jewelry and watch valuations from certified gemologists, as well as white glove consignment service.



The company has five million buyers and consignors, with four million items sold across all luxury categories to date. It employs more than 800 people.



In 2017 alone, RealReal expects to pay consignors, or people who are selling on the site, nearly $300 million from the resale of their luxury items. The company noted that these consignors will spend back a majority of the amount in the primary market, continuing the luxury lifecycle.



TechCrunch reported that RealReal may open a series of brick-and-mortar stores this year, including a store in New York this winter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX