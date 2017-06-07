Technavio analysts forecast the global airport information systems marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the globalairport information systemsmarketfor 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Airports are increasingly embracing technological solutions to achieve operational efficiency and associated cost reduction. As a result, the authorities are investing in new technologies such as geolocation, near-field communications, iBeacons, 3D face recognition, video analytics, and thermal sensors. Operational systems form the key leading segment of global airport IT spending.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global airport information systemsmarket:

Gradual reduction in airport operational expenses

With the introduction of airport display systems such as FIDS and passenger infotainment systems, reduction in the operational expenses of airports has become possible. The adoption of these systems reduces the manpower required at airports, decreasing the need to maintain many human resources. A number of versatile technologies are being developed that promote interactivity.

Avimanyu Basu, a lead aerospace research analyst at Technavio, says, "Small firms such as Finland-based Beneq are offering innovative technologies like transparent displays that support high levels of interactivity. These display systems can be installed even in the open areas outside airports as they support functions in a wide range of temperatures

Implementation of new-age telecommunication technologies

Telecommunication technologies are constantly evolving, resulting in better and more efficient services. The market thrives on network availability; thus, telecommunication technologies play an important role in the growth of the airport display systems market.

"Due to the introduction of 4G and long-term evolution technologies, airport operators are now able to provide better connectivity, improving the quality of customer service. Better connectivity to the network is the sole requirement of this market as passengers use the services provided by airports to enquire about flight arrivals, departures, and other flight-related queries," adds Avimanyu.

Increasing adoption of smart airport models

The smart airport program, a joint initiative of International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Airports Council International (ACI), has been designed to boost the efficiency and profitability of airports even during volatile economic conditions. Such airport terminals are developed around a single, converged internet protocol platform that enables high-speed broadband traffic across the aerodrome.

New slot generation at busy airports

Obtaining new operation slots at busy airports is difficult for airline operators and often involves a significant cost. Effective airport operations management through state-of-the-art airport information systems can enable more airlines and aircraft to operate in the same slots and with the same resources.

Top vendors:

INFORM

HCL Infosystems

RESA

Rockwell Collins

The Thales Group

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

