Inertial Labs, Inc. Delivers 1,000th IMU-P MEMS Inertial Measurement Units

PAEONIAN SPRINGS, Virginia, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Inertial Labs, Inc. developer and supplier of high performance Inertial Sensors & Systems, delivered its 1,000th IMU-P Tactical Grade Inertial Measurement Unit in May 2017.

Since the IMU-P was introduced in 2015, this model IMU, developed by Inertial Labs, has become a very successful tactical grade Inertial Measurement Unit noted for its outstanding reliability and accuracy even in challenging environments such as high vibration, rapidly changing temperature extremes, and tough mission profiles.

The IMU-P is a compact, light weight, and affordable solution with high performance gyroscopes: 1 deg/hr in-run Bias stability and 36 deg/hr maximum Bias error in its operational temperature range (-40°C to 85°C), and superior accelerometers: 5 micro g in-run Bias stability and 0.5 mg Bias residual error in its operational temperature range. This performance coupled with its small size and cost gives IMU-P a distinct advantage over existing MEMS IMUs on the market.

The IMU-P also outputs high precision Pitch and Roll with 0.05 deg dynamic accuracy, which is very demanding and attractive for EOS stabilization and Line of Sight pointing applications.

The high performance IMU-P is used in various tactical guidance, navigation, flight control, stabilization and pointing systems. Due to its unusual performance level, IMU-P provides an excellent alternative to legacy tactical grade FOG IMU's providing advantages in size, weight, power, and cost (SWaPC).

The device was also made to support the functions of existing IMUs on the market. For example, the device can be configured to have the same mechanical & electrical interfaces as STIM300 and act as a drop-in replacement to the STIM300 for ½ price. Other publicly available and published protocols can also be supported. This provides customers a lower cost alternative to their existing designs without additional development costs.

"One thousand tactical grade IMU-P deliveries to multiple customers worldwide for mission critical applications is a significant milestone signifying product maturity and customer acceptance," said Jamie Marraccini, Inertial Labs' CEO & President.

"Inertial Labs continues to invest in the IMU-P and in our IMU-P based AHRS, MRU, and GPS-Aided INS products."

For further information and specifications on the Inertial Labs IMU-P or MRU, AHRS and GPS-Aided INS, please call +1-703-880-4222, e-mail sales@inertiallabs.com or visit us on the Web: www.inertiallabs.com

For more information

Anton Barabashov,

Sales Engineer

Email: sales@inertiallabs.com

Website: https://inertiallabs.com