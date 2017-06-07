VANCOUVER, BC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Submental fat, more commonly known as a "double chin," is a cosmetic concern that affects many people. To help combat this issue, Vancouver medical spa director Shehla Ebrahim, MD offers a multi-modality, non-surgical approach that requires minimal downtime. By combining BELKYRA™ and Ultherapy®, she says patients can enhance their appearance without surgery.

Designed to break down fatty tissue, Dr. Ebrahim explains that BELKYRA™ helps to define the chin, neck, and jawline by reducing excess fatty tissue in this area. BELKYRA™ is comprised of deoxycholic acid, a substance found in the body that contributes to fat elimination. She notes that the innovative injectable also offers some mild skin tightening effects and requires less downtime than surgical procedures such as liposuction.

If additional skin tightening and smoothing is needed, Dr. Ebrahim often recommends following up BELKYRA™ with Ultherapy® for more pronounced aesthetic enhancement. Ultherapy® uses radiofrequency technology to heat the underlying layers of the skin to cause collagen contraction. When used together, Dr. Ebrahim says the two treatments can reduce fatty tissue and firm skin with natural-looking results.

Dr. Ebrahim says patients who receive BELKYRA™, Ultherapy®, or both therapies typically experience minimal downtime, and there are no additional risks with combining treatments. She says most individuals return to work the following day but some can go back to their typical routine immediately. Minor discomfort, tenderness, redness, and mild swelling are normal, and Dr. Ebrahim says these effects should fade within a few days.

Most patients see results within a few weeks, and Dr. Ebrahim says the benefits should be gradual and natural-looking. She says, "Virtually any client can benefit from the collagen and elastin stimulation" that Ultherapy® can achieve. Individuals interested in learning more about double chin reduction should speak with an experienced skincare professional about their options.

About Afterglow Physician Directed Medical Aesthetics

Afterglow Physician Directed Medical Aesthetics provides a comprehensive selection of general dermatological and cosmetic skin treatments to patients in the Vancouver area. One of two clinics led by Dr. Shehla Ebrahim, an award-winning family physician with an interest in skincare, the medi spa is also one of two clinics in the North Shore area offering BELKYRA™. The experienced medical team includes physicians, laser technicians, and CoolSculpting® providers dedicated to patient care and exceptional results. Every treatment plan is customized to the individual's needs and goals in an effort to optimize the safety, comfort, and outcome.

To view the original source of this press release, click here: http://www.afterglowskincare.ca/press-releases/vancouver-skincare-clinic-reveals-benefits-of-combining-double-chin-treatments/

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3146163



Contact:



Afterglow Physician Directed Medical Aesthetics

104-2609 Westview Dr.

North Vancouver, BC V7N 4M2

(604) 980-3993



Ambleside Dermedics Health Centre

285 17th St., Ste. 22

West Vancouver, BC V7V 1J1

(604) 925-3376



Rosemont Media

(858) 200-0044

www.rosemontmedia.com



