BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)



Portfolio Holdings



A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc as at 30 April 2017 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:



https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/fund-update/brlait-portfolio-disclosure.pdf



Barbara Powley

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited,

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 5610



7 June 2017



END