BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire
London, June 7
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
Portfolio Holdings
A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc as at 30 April 2017 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/fund-update/brlait-portfolio-disclosure.pdf
Barbara Powley
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited,
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 5610
7 June 2017
END