Šiauliai, Lithuania, 2017-06-07 17:04 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Šiauliu Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address of the head office Tilžes str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.



On 6 June 2017 the amended Charter of Šiauliu Bankas AB with the authorized capital increased up to EUR 131 365 989.88 was registered at the Register of Legal Entities. The authorized capital of the bank was increased from the bank funds following the resolution of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting held on 30 March 2017. 75 497 695 ordinary registered shares with nominal value of EUR 0.29 each have been issued from the retained earnings and are to be distributed to the shareholders free of charge in proportion to the total nominal value of shares (20%) owned by them at the end of the day of accounting of rights of the Meeting (13 April 2017).



In the nearest future (planned by 13 June 2017) the records on general issue account of Šiauliu Bankas' shares (securities ISIN code LT0000102253) with the Central Securities Depository of Lithuania shall be made and the new shares will be recorded to the personal securities accounts of the shareholders, opened with account managers.This moment shall be deemed as the enrollment of the newly issued shares into trading in the regulated market.



Head of the Assets Restructuring Division, acting as Chief Executive Officer Ilona Baranauskiene



Deputy Director of Markets and Treasury Department Pranas Gedgaudas shall provide additional information on the stock event and is available on tel. +370 41 595653.



