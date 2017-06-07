At the request of TC Connect AB (publ), 559102-0184, TC Connect AB's shares will be traded on First North as from June 9, 2017.



The company has 2,250,000 shares as per today's date.



Short name: TCC --------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 3,400,000 --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009889488 --------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 139136 --------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 --------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559102-0184 --------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities --------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE --------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ------------------------ 6000 Telecommunications ------------------------ 6500 Telecommunications ------------------------



