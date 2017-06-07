Global Wax Melts Market to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2025 - Analysis By Product Composition, End User & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Wax Melts Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Wax Melts Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 12.3% over the next decade to reach approximately $6.41 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Market Trends:

Growing demand for aromatherapy and air fresheners

Rising consumer awareness towards health hazards due to the use of aerosol sprays

Advanced technological developments in Wax Melts

Companies Mentioned



SC Johnson

Reckitt Benckiser

Rimports Limited

Yankee Candle

Scentsy

East Coast Candles

Michaels Stores, Inc

AFFCO

Candles by Victoria

Scentchips, Inc.

Walmart Stores, Inc

ScenSei



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Wax Melts Market, By Product Composition



5 Wax Melts Market, By End-User

6 Wax Melts Market, By Geography



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d869xw/global_wax_melts.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716