VIPole secure communications specialists have recently launched a business suite for lawyers with high-grade security controls and multi-layer protection for genuine communications with clients and secure data management.

Today cyber-attacks are among the biggest worries around the world costing organizations billions of dollars annually, a sum that is only likely to go up. Last months' global WannaCry attack has shaken up the entire world infecting over tens of thousands businesses, hospitals and agencies targeting computers running on windows by encrypting data and demanding payments in cryptocurrency. Legal industry where companies are entrusted with highly confidential information and sensitive client data is among the most vulnerable to cyber-crime and breaches.

"With high-profile stories thrusting the issue of privacy and security, a growing wave of anxiety have passed among our law firm clients, expressing concerns over safety of their communications and data integrity following recent events", says Christopher Miller head of development in VIPole. "Given the momentum VIPole security specialists took time to thoughtfully analyze the circumstances and introduce additional functionality to ensure the appropriate level of security, further reducing the risk of data compromise," he continues.

VIPole, a provider of secure communications, has recently launched a business suite designed for lawyers, enhancing encrypted collaboration with high-grade security controls for additional multi-layer protection. Among new advanced functionality is authentication on password request, bot platform for file classification and a wide range of customizable data retention policies allowing granular control over the encryption and communication settings of individual users.

End-to-end encrypted business platform features secure conversations, audio calls, video meetings, file sharing and secure password management amongst its basic functionally for protected communications between clients and law firms. Designed specifically for commercial applications VIPole is the only one that allows fine-grain administrative control over security settings of individual users. The system enables to create mixtures of policies for user groups, assign limited rights, set permissions, restrict access to client data all to ensure a secure perimeter for communications between clients and lawyers. In VIPole, it's possible for files, conversations, group conferences, passwords and other data to be completely locked-down with unbreakable encryption. Other features allow sensitive data to be remote-wiped from compromised devices, making it ideal for use by a mobile workforce.

