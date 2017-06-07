Global Spices Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecasts to 2025 - Increasing Demand from Emerging Countries - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

Rapid urbanization & changing life style habits

Growing demand for healthier products

Increasing demand from emerging countries

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

4 Spices Market, By Spices Type



Cumin

Coriander

Cloves

Nutmeg & Mace

Ginger

Cinnamon

Cardamom

Capsicum

Pepper

Turmeric

Other Spices Types

5 Spices Market, By Application



Meat & Poultry Products

Snacks & Convenience Food

Soups, Sauces, and Dressings

Bakery & Confectionery

Frozen Products

Beverages

Other Applications

6 Spices Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies



Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Ariake Japan Co., Ltd.

Associated British Foods PLC

Döhler Group

DS Group

Everest Spices

Kerry Group PLC

Mccormick & Company

MTR Foods Private Limited

Olam International

Sensient Technologies

SHS Group

Worlée Gruppe

