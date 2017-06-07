Global Spices Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecasts to 2025 - Increasing Demand from Emerging Countries - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Spices Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Rapid urbanization & changing life style habits
- Growing demand for healthier products
- Increasing demand from emerging countries
- Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
4 Spices Market, By Spices Type
- Cumin
- Coriander
- Cloves
- Nutmeg & Mace
- Ginger
- Cinnamon
- Cardamom
- Capsicum
- Pepper
- Turmeric
- Other Spices Types
5 Spices Market, By Application
- Meat & Poultry Products
- Snacks & Convenience Food
- Soups, Sauces, and Dressings
- Bakery & Confectionery
- Frozen Products
- Beverages
- Other Applications
6 Spices Market, By Geography
7 Key Player Activities
8 Leading Companies
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
- Ariake Japan Co., Ltd.
- Associated British Foods PLC
- Döhler Group
- DS Group
- Everest Spices
- Kerry Group PLC
- Mccormick & Company
- MTR Foods Private Limited
- Olam International
- Sensient Technologies
- SHS Group
- Worlée Gruppe
