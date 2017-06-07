(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights May 2017 63,434,640 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 63,434,640 Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 61,236, 592

Previous declaration

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights April 2017 63,434,640 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 63,434,640 Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 61,239,692

French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 475,759,800.00 euros

Registered office: 14-16 rue des Capucines, 75002 Paris, France

Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476

