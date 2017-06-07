

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A perfect combination of crunch and sweetness, that's what Popeyes offers through its innovation of cookie-coated fried chicken. The Sweet and Crunch Tenders will initially be a limited edition menu item at the fast food chain stores of Popeyes.



Recently Popeyes acquired Restaurant Brands International, which owns Burger King. The new menu could be the result of the combination. The fried chicken is priced $5 with tenders, fries and biscuit.



The new chicken strips breaded with crumbled shortbread cookies are much appreciated by children, especially its subtle sweetness. The tenders are served with smokin' pepper jam sauce. When one tastes it first, it is sweet and slowly turns to savory.



Reports said Popeyes has plans to offer new limited edition dish every month. The company has been capitalizing on franchised restaurant system.



