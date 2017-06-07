Technavio analysts forecast the global ZigBee-enabled lighting marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global ZigBee-enabled lighting marketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented ontype (luminaires and lamps), and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The market is expected to witness a high growth rate from 2016-2018, primarily because of the rise in M2M communication. This is due to the increasing penetration of smart homes worldwide, which accelerates the demand for smart lighting. As ZigBee is dominating the smart lighting market, developments in ZigBee wireless standards play a crucial role in its adoption. In November 2014, ZigBee alliance announced the release of its ZigBee 3.0 wireless standard that enables interoperability among various products related to home automation, healthcare, energy management, lighting, and retail.

Technavio hardware and semiconductorresearch analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global ZigBee-enabled lighting market:

Declining ASP of smart light bulb

Growing membership of ZigBee alliance

Need for low-energy wireless technology

Declining ASP of smart light bulb

With robust competition in the marketplace, vendors are developing low-cost ZigBee-enabled lighting bulbs, leading to a significant decline in ASP. In 2016, Cree launched ZigBee lighting solutions but did not make the software that has to be built by the third party. These bulbs were priced as low as USD 15, which was much cheaper than the others. By 2021, Technavio expects to witness a decline in the ASP of ZigBee-enabled lighting bulbs by 7.63%.

Growing membership of ZigBee alliance

The rapidly growing IoT market across the globe is encouraging organizations from different industries to join the ZigBee alliance that offers various global wireless standards. The ZigBee alliance aids member companies to develop products that are compatible with ZigBee certified products such as ZigBee lighting.

Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead semiconductor equipment research analyst at Technavio, says, "Currently, the alliance has more than 400 participating members working collaboratively to develop simple and easy-to-use ZigBee products for use in consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. This number is expected to rise further with the growing popularity of ZigBee wireless technology over other technologies among the OEMs."

Need for low-energy wireless technology

ZigBee is a wireless communication technology that offers advantages such as efficient power management and ease of installation to consumers. ZigBee is the major substitute for high-power-consuming batteries and can connect several devices. ZigBee wireless network counters disadvantages regarding the manufacturing, distribution, and disposal of batteries.

"Consumers and service providers are opting for alternative wireless technologies, such as ZigBee, to improve energy efficiency. Compared with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, ZigBee has a lower energy consumption rate and longer communication range. Major lighting manufacturers are integrating ZigBee technology into their smart bulbs as ZigBee and ZigBee Pro consume 1/10,000th of the energy required for a Wi-Fi network," says Sunil.

Top vendors:

Belkin International

Cree

OSRAM

