China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina) today announced the successful completion of the Second Settlement of ChemChina's tender offers for Syngenta. Shareholders who tendered their shares after 4 May 2017 received the consideration of US$465 per share, and holders of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") who tendered their ADSs received US$93 per ADS, on June 7, 2017. In the First and the Second Settlement, ChemChina acquired 94.7 percent of Syngenta shares in aggregate.

As soon as permitted by law and applicable regulation, it is intended to de-list the shares from the SIX and to de-list the ADSs from the NYSE.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is a leading agriculture company helping to improve global food security by enabling millions of farmers to make better use of available resources. Through world class science and innovative crop solutions, our 28,000 people in over 90 countries are working to transform how crops are grown. We are committed to rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta.

About ChemChina

ChemChina, which is headquartered in Beijing, China, possesses production, R&D and marketing systems in 150 countries and regions. It is the largest chemical corporation in China, and occupies the 234th position among the Fortune Global 500. The company's main businesses include materials science, life science, high-end manufacturing and basic chemicals, among others. Previously, ChemChina has successfully acquired 9 leading industrial companies in France, United Kingdom, Israel, Italy and Germany, etc. To learn more visit www.chemchina.com and www.chemchina.com/press.

Additional information and where to find it

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell Common Shares or ADSs. The solicitation and offer to buy Common Shares or ADSs was only made pursuant to the Swiss Offer Prospectus and the U.S. Offer to Purchase and other documents relating to the U.S. Offer that were filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO filed by ChemChina and CNAC Saturn (NL) B.V. ("Purchaser") and the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 with respect to the U.S. Offer filed by Syngenta. A free copy of these materials and other documents filed by ChemChina, Purchaser and Syngenta with the SEC can be obtained at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Free copies of the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement and other documents filed with the SEC by Syngenta can be obtained at www.syngenta.com

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties discussed in Syngenta's public filings with the SEC, including the "risk factors" section of Syngenta's Form 20-F filed on February 16, 2017 as well as the U.S. Offer documents filed by ChemChina and Purchaser and the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement filed by Syngenta. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any forward-looking statements. These statements are generally identified by words or phrases such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "should", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results and/or timing discussed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. ChemChina, Purchaser and Syngenta disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the period covered by this press release or otherwise.

