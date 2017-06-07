Regulatory News:

Rallye (Paris:RAL):

A dividend of €1.40 per share was decided at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of May 10, 2017. Shareholders were given the option to be paid in shares.

Subscription price was €16.67, thus 90% of the average opening share price during the twenty trading days preceding the 10 of May less the dividend.

77.8% of the rights have been exercised in favour of the payment in shares.

The result of the dividend reinvestment option allows Rallye to increase its shareholders' equity by €53.1 million with the issuance of 3.182.997 new shares (6.5% of its share capital), which will be delivered and admitted for trading on Euronext Paris on June 9, 2017.

These new shares will be immediately assimilated with existing shares.

The cash dividend, which amounts to a total of €15.3 million, will be paid on June 9, 2017.

