sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 556 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,081 Euro		-0,259
-1,34 %
WKN: 878000 ISIN: FR0000060618 Ticker-Symbol: RAY 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RALLYE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RALLYE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,049
19,354
18:16
19,131
19,361
18:16
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RALLYE SA
RALLYE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RALLYE SA19,081-1,34 %