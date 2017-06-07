Global E-prescribing Market to Grow at a CAGR of 21.9% by 2025 - Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Solutions & Applications For E-Prescribing - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global E-prescribing Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global E-prescribing Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 21.9% over the next decade to reach approximately $3237.41 million by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing demand for Cloud-Based Solutions



Increasing applications of E-prescribing



Recent Technological Developments in E-prescribing



Companies Mentioned



Surescripts-Rxhub, LLC.

Relayhealth Corporation

Quality Systems, Inc.

Practice Fusion, Inc.

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Henry Schein , Inc.

, Inc. Greenway Health LLC

GE Healthcare

Eclinicalworks

Drfirst, Inc.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Athenahealth, Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 E-prescribing Market, By Delivery Mode



5 E-prescribing Market, By Product



6 E-prescribing Market, By End User



7 E-prescribing Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xj7kx9/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716