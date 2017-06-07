SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Talk2Legends, the mobile application that connects fans with their favorite athletes and celebrities via video chat, today announced a partnership with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to give fans the opportunity to chat one-on-one with hall of fame legends. The app also unveiled a new interactive feature that enables fans to request a chat in real time.

Through the partnership with the basketball hall of fame, talk2Legends will add a host of hall of fame coaches, players and journalists to its extensive roster of professional athletes and celebrities. In addition, users now have the option to browse legends who are available to chat instantly. They simply look for the green dot and click on the legend's profile to start the video call in real time.

"We were ecstatic to be able to bring these hall of fame legends to our customer base and we're looking forward to adding more every day," said Ryan Hermansky, CEO of talk2Legends. "Based on feedback from our customers, we knew access to hall of famers would be a hit. The basketball hall of fame was one of the first to see the potential in this collaboration, and we are in the process of talking with golf, baseball and music hall of fames throughout the country."

To connect with hall-of-famers, and other athletes and celebrities, users scroll through pictures or filter by category, select a legend and request a time to talk. They can either schedule a time or look for legends who are available at that moment. The legend is then notified in real time and can schedule a 5 to 25-minute, face-to-face video chat over WiFi.

"This new interactive feature that brings instant chat to the app is a game changer for how fans and athletes interact," Hermansky said. "It takes the hassle out of trying to schedule a time, and brings the familiarity of being able to pick up the phone and chat with a friend in real time."

Talk2Legends is a mobile application that connects fans with their favorite athletes and celebrities via video chat, straight from their mobile device. Fans can choose from hundreds of professional athletes, musicians and celebrities to connect with and share their experience. For information, visit www.talk2legends.com.

